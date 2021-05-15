Former Commissioner Aggarwal ADGP for Crime, Jayanth Murali to head Armed Police

Chennai :

DGP Prateep V Phillip, who was heading CB-CID earlier has been posted as the Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Oonamancherry, while former Additional Director-General of Police, Law and Order, K Jayanth Murali has been asked to head Armed Police.





Former Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has been posted as the ADGP, Crime in Chennai. ADGP Abash Kumar, who was heading south zone L-O has been transferred and posted as the head of the Economics Offences Wing CID, while Inspector-General of Police (IGP) R Dhinakaran has been posted as the IG, of the EOWCID unit.





IG HM Jayaram is posted as member secretary, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) in Chennai, and IGP J Loganathan is posted as the IGP of the Armed Police unit. Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) S Rajendran, former DIG - Intelligence, has been posted as DIG of the technical services in the existing vacancy.





SP Ara Arularasu has been posted as the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police (Law and Order) in the DGP office and SP P Saravanan is posted as the AIG, Administration in the police headquarters.





Deepak M Damor, IG, Central zone has been transferred and posted as the new Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city in the existing vacancy. IG TS Anbu, now serving as the Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city has been transferred and posted as IG, South Zone, at Madurai.