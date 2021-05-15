Cops bust fake call centre targeting gullible public

Chennai :

Taramani police started the probe after receiving a complaint from one Murali Krishna who alleged that he was conned by a man who rang him up claiming to be representing Tata Capital Finance Services Ltd and promised a loan of Rs 4 lakh at a minimum interest rate.





Murali Krishna, who had been running a working men’s hostel, was badly looking for money to renovate it. But he ended up paying nearly Rs 25 lakh in several instalments to the gang over one and half years, in one way or the other. When he became aware that he was conned, he approached the police.





During the probe, investigators found that the calls and bank transactions were happening from Tiruchy / Ariyalur area. The probe team nabbed A Amarnath, his wife’s brother Sanjay from Ariyalur and their associate Syed Abdullah of Cuddalore.





Police also seized two cars, one bike, 11 sovereigns of gold, six cell phones, one laptop and an ATM card from the suspects.





According to sources, the three were earlier arrested for a similar crime in 2019 by Tiruvallur police. But after coming out on bail, the trio continued to do the same illegal activity, police noted.