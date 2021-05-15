Free masks distributed at markets, crowded areas

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, as many as 100 camps were conducted on the first day across the city. “We will give reusable cloth masks to vendors and customers if they are found without wearing masks. The camps will be conducted for a certain period of time,” the official said.





The official added that those who fail to wear masks would be warned for the first offence. For any subsequent failure to adhere to the norms, a penalty would be imposed and shops would be sealed.





Meanwhile, the civic body has collected more than Rs 1.34 crore as a penalty from the persons, who failed to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Of the Rs 1.34 Crore, more than Rs 21.21 lakh has been collected in the present complete lockdown period by the zonal enforcement teams.





It may be noted that the civic body launched additional zonal enforcement teams to ensure stricter enforcement. In total, 30 zonal enforcement teams have been formed along with revenue department officials and police personnel.