Security guard donates month’s salary to CMPRF

Chennai :

A few days ago, little children donating their ‘savings’ to the CM’s relief fund, won hearts, and on Friday, a security guard working in a private firm in Saligramam, Chennai, donated his one-month salary towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).



The guard, Thangadurai came to the camp office of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on his bicycle in the morning, and very little did people in the camp office expect that Thangadurai will soon turn into a hero by donating his salary of Rs 10,101 toward the fund. Though Thangadurai initially wanted to meet Stalin and hand over the money to him directly he was denied permission as the CM was busy meeting officials. However, when Stalin heard about Thangadurai, he met him and was touched by his gesture.





Stalin later gifted Thangadurai a book on ‘Thirukkural’ with his signature. The security guard who was overwhelmed at the reception, addressed the media, saying he came forward to donate whatever little amount he could as he was very disturbed by the situation around him where people were dying due to shortage of oxygen, proper treatment, etc.





He also insisted on everyone to donate according to their capacity and help the government in such difficult times.