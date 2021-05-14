WATCH: People offer namaz, break fasts at home in Mylapore

Chennai :

Ramzan 2021- This year too, the auspicious event of Eid prayers and breaking the fast had to go on with no large congregations in mosques, no 'iftar' parties.





The city which is currently under lockdown witnessed the brothers of the Muslim community celebrating their Eid-ul-Fitr at home. People were seen offering their namaz with their family at home.









Muslims, across the world, usually offer Eid prayers in congregation at various mosques and large grounds. But since the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, gatherings have been stopped by various religious heads and Muslim bodies.









The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.









On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.