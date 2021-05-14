COVID +ve trio tries to board flight, sent to RGGGH

Chennai :

The Air India flight to Bangalore was scheduled to depart at 11 am on Thursday with 65 passengers. The staff, while checking the medical certificates of the passengers, found that three men from West Bengal, who were travelling to Kolkata via Bengaluru, were infected with COVID-19.





During the inquiry, the three men said that they were working as construction workers and were returning to their natives. They also quarrelled with the officials arguing that they would get treatment in West Bengal. However, the officials cancelled their tickets and took all three of them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Later, the departure terminal was sanitised completely.