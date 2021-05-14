Assistant Commissioner of Police succumbs to virus in city

Chennai :

Easwaran (52) was in the Prohibition and Excise Wing in Adayar and also AC, Veppery range before he got posted as Pallavaram Assistant Commissioner three months ago.





Police sources said Easwaran was not feeling well for the last one week and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 3 after his duty on election counting day. He got admitted to the Guindy King’s Institute and was on treatment but Thursday around 1.45 pm, he died without responding to treatment.





Easwaran, who joined the force as a sub-inspector in 1996, is the highest-ranked police officer in the city to die of COVID. He was a resident of Kolathur in Chennai and is survived by wife, son and daughter.





52-year-old Head Constable succumbs to virus in Theni





Meanwhile, a 52-year-old police head constable in the Theni district succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as M Rayar, a resident of Samandipuram village in Cumbum. He was serving in Kombai station near Bodinayakanur in the district.





Rayar suffered chest pain on May 6 and approached a private hospital and consulted a doctor, who advised him to initially take a CT scan that diagnosed a 50 per cent infection on his lungs. Subsequently, the head constable was admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital at Kanavilakku after being tested positive for COVID. However, he could not recover from the virus infection and died.