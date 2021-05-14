Increase in no. of kids infected in second wave

Chennai :

Dr S Balasubramanian, HOD of Paediatrics Department, Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, said, “COVID cases among children have been increasing in the second wave. Previously, it was around 5-6 per cent. Now it has increased to 8-10 per cent. More children are expected to be affected by Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) related to COVID.”





Health experts have urged parents to take care of their children as the chances of them getting exposed to the virus is high. Children from 5-12 years are the most affected during this wave.





However, the good news is there are no major complications that children develop during the second wave. When infected, they develop symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and body pain. “Though children are more affected in the second wave, the number of deaths among them remains the same — 1 per cent as the previous year. They also tend to recover faster. We give treatment and discharge them in a week,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, HOD of Stanley Paediatric Department.





Doctors advise that if anyone in the family is infected, children should be isolated from them. In case, they develop any symptoms, they should be immediately taken to the hospital and parents and guardians should avoid self-medicating them. Children with mild symptoms can be treated under home quarantine.