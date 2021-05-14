Pvt hosp doctor arrested for selling medicine in blackmarket

Chennai :

Dr Mohamed Iqbal (44) of Thazhambur was working as an ICU consultant at a private college in Padalam. After receiving information that he was selling Remdesivir in the black market, the Civil Supplies CID division police contacted the doctor over phone on Monday. The caller told Dr Iqbal that he urgently needed six vials of Remdesivir. The doctor told the caller that it would cost Rs 1.32 lakh for six vials – Rs 22,000 each – and asked the person to collect it from him at Chengalpattu town in the afternoon. When he came there with the medicine, police officials in plainclothes surrounded Iqbal and seized the vials from him.