HC to TN: Check bribes sought for releasing bodies

Chennai :

Accounting for such submission during the special hearing on State’s COVID preparedness, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed, “There are murmurs regarding hefty amounts being demanded for release of dead bodies. The common man person feels the burden of additional cost at private hospitals when no place is available at government hospitals. In addition to the satisfactory work taken up by the State, these areas should be monitored so that public is not burdened,” Chief Justice Banerjee said.





On submissions regarding queues of ambulances and those being used as make-shift hospital beds, the Chief Justice expressed anguish that this has resulted in other patients being deprived thereof. Citing to photographs of queues and on recording the Advocate-General’s assurance that steps are being taken to rectify the issue, the Chief Justice said, “Additional stretchers may be procured to house patients in corridors and other places available, particularly as this is a war-like situation where everyone is entitled to treatment.”