Fresh cases in Chennai dip for 1st time in weeks

Chennai :

The city reported 7,564 cases on Wednesday and 7,466 on Tuesday. The numbers have been hovering near the 7,000-mark since May 9 when 7,130 cases were reported, the health bulletin said. On March 12, the city had only 265 fresh cases and the 1,000-mark was breached on April 1. In April too, a slight dip was recorded. Daily cases in Chennai in the second wave even surpassed the highest tally recorded by TN during the first wave. The maximum number reported in the city during the first wave was 2,393. A total of 4,19,261 cases have been reported so far in the city. More than 5,546 deaths were also reported. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said the spike was still strong in several districts, including Chennai, after the lockdown. “It will take about a week before the decline in cases happens. We hope the lockdown helps reducing caseload,” he added.