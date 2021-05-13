TN CM Stalin urges global Tamil community to donate funds

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the Tamil community across the world to donate funds to the state government to overcome COVID-19.





In a video released on social media, he said, “At the time for medical and financial emergency Tamils who have settled across the world should contribute financially to help the state government fight against COVID-19. The funds would be used only for setting up Covid facilities and the details would be put up in public forums," Stalin said.









He added that their financial contribution would be exempted under Income Tax Act.









Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting GST on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines be suspended.