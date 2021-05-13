Tirupur garment units to be fully closed from Friday evening till May 24

Chennai :

The decision would also impact the reputation of the industry here as there will be delay in export orders fulfillment, said Raja M Shanmugam, president, TEA.





“We have decided to shut down the units from Friday till May 24 as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The industry here is structured in such a way that there will be movement of people for various processes,” he said.





Shanmugam said the industry is currently doing a total business of about Rs 400 crore per day, divided equally between exports and domestic sales.





“It is only now the European and the US markets have opened up and orders have been placed. The closure due to COVID-19 will impact the delivery schedules and may affect the reputation and future orders. But, we decided to close down so that the coronavirus spread is stopped,” he said. According to him, all the units are implementing the COVID-19 safety protocols now.





As on Tuesday, a total of 3,912 persons in Tirupur were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and the daily new infection case numbered over 500.





The District Collector had also shared his apprehensions about surge in COVID infections and the resultant demand on hospital beds and oxygen. As a result, the industry has decided to go for a shutdown.





On the risk of migrant workers going back to their native states due to the closure, Shanmugam said those who wanted to go back home have gone back during the past 10 days.





“The remaining workers have stayed back and the units employing them will take care of their needs during the lockdown period,” he added.



