New CoP continues practice of hearing grievances on video call

Chennai :

On the first day of the initiative on Wednesday, the Commissioner attended as many as 30 calls of grievances and directed the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest.





The commissioner would be available thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — between 12 noon to 1 pm to listen to public grievance and it is the same phone number — 6369 100 100 — which was already in use during the tenure of the previous Commissioner.





An official told DT Next that those grievances which could not be resolved by the respective Deputy Commissioners would be diverted to the Commissioner.





The initiative was started by the previous Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and was in practice till the COVID spread was at its peak last year. Later, the petitions were received in person as usual at the Commissioner’s office itself.





However, since the COVID spread is on the rise again during the second wave, the video call facility has been introduced again.