3 suffer burns in LPG blast

Chennai :

Saravanan (53) and his wife Jayakodi (44) of Hastinapuram in Chromepet are construction workers. Police said Tuesday night Jayakodi had turned on the gas cylinder for cooking but without lighting went to attend to some other work. A few minutes later she returned and tried to light the stove which triggered a fire.





Jayakodi and her family managed to come out of the house but soon the gas cylinder exploded and their neighbour’s hut caught fire. The Tambaram Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and was dousing the fire on the hut when the spare LPG cylinder inside the hut too exploded.





In the impact, firefighter Ravikumar (25) and residents Ajith Venkatesan (26) and Selvakumar (28) suffered burn injuries. The three were rushed to the Chromepet GH and Venkatesan was referred to the KMC.





The Chitlapakkam police have registered a case and are inquiring.