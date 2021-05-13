Minister flags off 250 COVID ambulances

Chennai :

The civic body has modified ordinary cars into COVID special ambulances to transport persons to screening centres from their residences, COVID care centres and hospitals.





Earlier in the day, Nehru handed over N-95 face masks for the use of frontline workers of the civic body to Meghanatha Reddy, deputy commissioner (revenue and finance) of Chennai Corporation.





“MAF Clothing Private Limited donated the face masks worth Rs 75 lakh. The face masks are reusable and the frontline workers can use the masks 30 times by washing after each use,” a Corporation statement said.





Nehru also presided over a review meeting to discuss the COVID-19 prevention measures in the city in which Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials participated.