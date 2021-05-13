Doctor, aide held for sale of Remdesivir in blackmarket

Chennai :

While one of the accused, V Dinesh (23) of Red Hills, was arrested after the police laid a trap posing as a customer on Wednesday, Adeban, a doctor in Tiruchy, was secured based on the inputs from Dinesh. Eight vials were seized from him.





DSP John Sundar and team, based on a tip-off, approached Dinesh for Remdisvir and was asked to come to Red Hills to get a six-vial package for Rs 24,000.





While the police arrested him, Dinesh told them that it was Dr Adeban who gave him the Remdisivir to sell to those who approach him.





The police suspect that Dr Adeban might have diverted Remdesivir of deceased patients to sell in blackmarket and he was being brought to Chennai for further investigation.