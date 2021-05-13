Teleconsultation gains patronage amid virus spread

Chennai :

Sixty Plus, a virtual care company, consults for COVID-infected patients under home quarantine. “We get at least 20 teleconsultations daily because people are scared to step out of the house. They feel online consultation is much safer. Even people from other countries are getting in touch with us to provide teleconsultation to their parents or relatives who stay here in the city,” said Arivu Arasi, founder of Sixty Plus.





For a consultation, patients should provide a COVID test report and their history of comorbid disease. Doctors will prescribe medicines and diet plans. “We deliver prescribed medicines and also arrange for COVID test, blood test and CT scan for them. We also send nurses to put in drips or injections if needed. In case the patient’s oxygen level drops or in an emergency, we call for an ambulance, help them stabilise at the hospital and admit them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment,” said Arivu.





They claim that telemedicine appointments typically cost less than in-person visits do. This reduces out-of-pocket costs, removing a barrier to care.





“When I tested positive, I chose for home quarantine. I decided to get a telemedicine consultation. They are available round the clock. The fee is much lesser than offline consultation,” said a patient.





Even major private healthcare chains like Apollo Hospitals are providing teleconsultation for presymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms. The group have been getting more than 50-100 calls daily.





“In case there is an emergency, the patient will be hospitalised immediately. The pandemic has increased the number of teleconsultations,” said Dr Jaya Kumar Reddy, consultant paediatrician, Apollo Hospitals.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “Teleconsultation is an important tool. Tamil Nadu government’s telemedicine portal, e-sanjeeveni, does the maximum teleconsultation in India. Similarly, the private sector also monitors patients with mild symptoms after the initial examination. It is an instrumental tool to reduce the unnecessary burden at tertiary care centres. Teleconsultation is better than zero consultation.”