Task force and helplines among UGC’s new guidelines for HEIs

Chennai :

The commission, in its communications to all vice-chancellors and principals of universities and colleges in the State, said all HEIs should constitute COVID task force and helplines.





Stating that HEIs should promote COVID appropriate behaviour, including sanitisation, wearing masks, maintaining social distance, testing, tracing of suspected cases, the commission said the institutions should also arrange for counsellors and mentors for mental health, psychosocial support, and wellbeing of the stakeholders.





“Colleges should also motivate everyone to engage in physical and mental fitness activities at home. It should also encourage stakeholders to participate in vaccination drives to protect themselves, their friends and family,”





Asking the HEIs to create a team of well-informed trained volunteers to extend help and support, it said, “institutions should also take suitable welfare measures for students, teachers, staff and other stakeholders.”





Instructing to ensure that the initiatives must seek to reach those at greatest risk of being left behind, the UGC urged the vice-chancellors of all the universities and principals of all the colleges to continue their efforts and reinforce support to students and teachers.