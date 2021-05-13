AR sub-inspector, traffic SSI succumb to infection

Chennai :

K Nallasivam (56) of Mangadu, who was a writer at the Koyambedu traffic police station, was on home quarantine after testing positive. However, on Tuesday evening, he struggled to breathe and was rushed to Omandurar government hospital and was admitted to the temporary oxygen centre since there was no bed available. Around 10 pm, his family members managed to arrange a bed at a private hospital in Chetpet. But by the time he was taken to the private hospital, he was declared brought dead.





Similarly, an Armed Reserve police sub-inspector died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital without responding to the treatment on Tuesday night. He was 57. Sub-inspector Selvan of the Armed Reserve II unit in St Thomas Mount tested positive a week ago and was admitted to RGGGH. However, he succumbed without responding to treatment on Tuesday.





Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday paid floral tributes to two policemen attached to the Villivakkam police station, who had died of COVID.