Corpn plans COVID war room in every zone as total cases breach four lakh

Chennai :

“We have decided to expand the COVID-19 war room that functions in the DMS campus by coordinating the war room with the Chennai Corporation telecounselling centre,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, said after visiting the war room on Wednesday.





He added that such war rooms would be created in all 15 zones. The war room coordinates the COVID prevention measures by arranging oxygen and medicines to hospitals that report shortage apart from attending emergency calls from the public. Details of bed availability in hospitals are also coordinated at the war room.





“Distributing medical kits to the persons coming for testing started today (Wednesday). This will be useful for patients, even if the test results are delayed,” Bedi said.





Bedi also appealed to the public to opt for COVID care centres instead of home quarantine as only 25 per cent beds are occupied in those centres.





Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the city crossed four lakh on Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, the city had more than 4.04 lakh. Of the total cases, more than 3.61 lakh persons had recovered from the infection. As per the civic body data, as many as 37,713 are under treatment, while 5,368 persons died.





Of the 15 zones, the number of active cases crossed 4,000 in Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones. Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar have more than 3,000 cases. Of the total active cases, 48 per cent of the cases are in 5 central region zones such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar.