GCC to appoint final yr med students for COVID works

Chennai :

According to the order, 300 medicos would be appointed to carry out corona prevention measures. The trainee medical officers will work on a temporary basis for a period of three months.





“We have already appointed several doctors to help us tackle the COVID crisis. Recently, more than 100 doctors and 100 nurses were appointed on a temporary basis. The newly appointed doctors will work in the field as well as in the control room,” an official said.





As per the notification, the telephonic interview would be held on Thursday and trainee medical officers should join work in Chennai from Friday. The medicos will draw a consolidated pay of Rs 40,000 per month. Interested students can send applications along with resume, pre final year mark list, Class 12 mark sheet and college ID to gccteledoctor2021@gmail.com before 2 pm on Thursday. The civic body has decided to increase the number of fever clinics across the city.





“At present, we are conducting two fever clinics per ward every day. We have a target of conducting four such clinics in each of the 200 wards daily,” the official added.





Earlier, the Central government had said that final-year MBBS students as well as BSc and GNM-qualified nurses can be deployed for COVID duties to reduce the workload on the existing doctors and nurses who are treating COVID patients now.





The PMO had said final-year MBBS students can be utilised for providing services like teleconsultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation under the faculty’s supervision. Medical interns will also be pressed into work under the supervision of their faculty.