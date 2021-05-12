Deer found dead on Mudichur road, probe on

Chennai :

On Tuesday morning, residents noticed a deer lying dead near the Old Perungalathur in the Mudichur road and informed the Peerkankaranai police. The police team, who visited the spot, found injuries and bite marks on the limbs, head and throat of the carcass. The Tambaram Forest Department retrieved the carcass and sent it for post-mortem examination. The police said the deer was around 2 years old. They claimed that there were many dogs in the locality and suspected that stray dogs might have killed by the dogs.





The Forest Department is inquiring whether the deer was attacked by dogs or was attacked by someone else.