3 try to buy Remdesivir with deceased’s docus

Chennai :

The accused were identified as Sathishkumar (37) of Ponniamman Medu, Christy Paul (34) of Ayanavaram and Selvakumar (43) of Madhavaram.Police said that two of them carried the prescription of a deceased COVID patient, while the other accused had photocopies of the documents of a patient undergoing treatment.





“A few days ago, pretending to help the people standing in the queue to buy Remdesivir, the trio offered to take photocopy of doctor’s prescription and patient’s documents that have to be submitted at the counter. But they also took a few copies for themselves, and submitted those documents to buy Remdesivir to sell in black,” said officials.





The incident came to light after the trio was grilled on suspicion as their residential details and patient’s credentials were different. “The doctor who had issued the prescription was called and it was confirmed that the COVID patient he was treating in Thanjavur died on May 7,” said police. The other patient, who is undergoing treatment, did not require Remdesivir. This is the latest in a string of arrests by the city police for hoarding and selling the in-demand medicine in black market.