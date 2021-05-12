O2 equipment reach city from HK, Europe

Authorities with the consignment from Europe and Hong Kong at the airport

Chennai :

Airport sources expressed their gratitude to the Centre allowing free import of oxygen manuacturing equipment, the 19 oxygen equipments arrived in two cargo flights. Considering the gravity of the situation, Customs officials acted swiftly and cleared the consignment in 30 minutes after which it was transported to the destination.





Last week, the Indian Air Force transported 900 oxygen cylinders from the United Kingdom to the Chennai airport via Cairo,according to airport sources. The cylinders, each holding about 46 litres, were airlifted in two C-17 Globemasters of the IAF.