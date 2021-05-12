Tension prevails as cop locks station

Chennai :

Sources said the Chengalpattu all-women police station inspector Rajamani, who came to the station early morning, had gone to the Maraimalai Nagar station regarding a Pocso case. Rajamani had already informed the same to the sub-inspector and another policewoman and had asked them to report to duty before 6 am. Police sources said as nobody reported on time, she locked the station and left to the Maraimalai Nagar police station.





Sub-inspector Deviga and other policewomen, along with the public, who came to the station, were forced to wait outside the station. Seeing the station closed, people raised questions if police stations are also closed during the lockdown. Around noon, when Rajamani returned to the station, she threw the station keys at the sub-inspector in anger. Later, the station was opened and the work resumed.