NHAI to cover 32-km-long open drain along Chennai Bypass

Chennai :

The decision to cover the open drain with slabs was taken after the horrific death of a doctor and her daughter who accidentally fell into the drain near Nolambur after falling from their two-wheeler. Following widespread criticism, the NHAI immediately took up covering 700 m of the storm water drain with slabs near the accident spot.





The bypass that connects Tambaram with Puzhal via Porur, Maduravoyal and Ambattur Industrial estate has an open storm water drain running parallel to it on both sides of the highway. The total distance of the open drain is 32.6 km. “The estimated cost of the work would be Rs 13.73 crore,” an NHAI official said, adding that the height of the drain would be increased by 250 mm and slabs would be put over it. Residents in Nolambur accused NHAI officials of negligence that led to the death of the two women. “Over the years, there have been several similar incidents where people fell into the open drain. But the officials have taken steps to cover the drain with slabs only after the death of the two women, including a doctor,” said R Venugopal, a resident of Ambattur.





He added that the fatal accident was waiting to happen for a long time, as the service roads on either side were poorly lit and the drain is almost as the same level as the road surface.





K Saravanan, a resident of Puthagaram at Kolathur, said that NHAI officials should also stop the illegal dumping of sewage into the storm water drain by shops and residences along the Chennai Bypass.