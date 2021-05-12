Man held for car rental scam, hunt on for 2 partners

Chennai :

The accused, T Sabareesan (43), runs a travels firm in Salem, and took the cars on loan from Irfan and his son Mohammed Fazil of Salem, said police.





Irfan and Fazil had published advertisements promising a handsome monthly rent for cars and lured car owners. After paying the rent for a few months to gain their confidence, they later defaulted on their promise and did not return the cars. Based on a complaint by P Dharmarajan (35) of Ambattur, Pazhavanthangal police arrested Sabareesan and seized eight cars from him. A hunt has been launched for the father-son duo and eight more cars are to be seized. Meanwhile, MKB Nagar police arrested a bike thief and seized six two-wheelers from him.





The accused, H Jahir Hussain (32) of Vyasarpadi, already has five cases pending against him, said officials. He was arrested following investigation nearly a month after he stole a two-wheeler from Golden Complex in MKB Nagar. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.