Allowance to be treated as wages as per ESI Act: HC

Chennai :

Squarely holding the ESI Court of being in the wrong for disallowing the claim of conveyance, which is part and parcel of wages paid by the management to their employees in terms of settlement arrived, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “Any conveyance allowance granted along with salary in a uniform manner to all the employees cannot be considered as travelling allowance for the purpose of invoking exclusion clause; that fixed conveyance allowance is to be treated as wages.”





In the case on hand, the settlement deal revealed that the conveyance allowance of 12.5 per cent was to be paid along with salary to all the employees, the judge pointed out. “Once 12.5 per cent of conveyance allowance is granted to all the employees working in the company, irrespective of the fact whether such employees have undertaken actual travel for performing certain duties and responsibilities, it is to be construed that such grant of conveyance allowance is part of wages.”





Also noting that the employers were granting such conveyance allowance in order to evade the contribution payable under the ESI Act and such evasion can never be encouraged, Justice Subramaniam said, “The ESI court has committed an error in interpreting the scope of exclusion clause contemplated under Section 2 (22) (b) of the ESI Act.”





Slamming the court’s interpretation that all payment of conveyance allowance was to be construed as traveling allowance as perverse and not in consonance with the ESI Act, the court said, “In the event of liberally interpreting the clauses, the employers would unnecessarily take undue advantage and evade the payment to be made under the ESI Act.”





“If such scope is provided by the courts, then the evasion will become common and the purpose and object of the Act would be defeated,” Justice Subramaniam said. He also noted that all remuneration paid and the additional remuneration, if any paid at intervals not exceeding two months, were liable for assessment for the purpose of determining the contribution payable by the company.