Corp to give medical kit at the time of RT-PCR test

Chennai :

The decision to adopt the new strategy was taken at a meeting of the zonal level organising officials committee presided over by the Municipal Administration additional chief secretary Harmander Singh in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. With the increasing demand for oxygen beds, the Corporation has decided to install oxygen concentrators at 19 COVID care centres to treat patients with mild symptoms. The number of oxygen beds would vary from 30 to 40, according to the number of beds at the care centres.





Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bedi said the new strategy would come into force from Wednesday to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus. “If a symptomatic person undergoes RT-PCR test, it will take two days to get the result. Meanwhile, if the person continues to be in contact with multiple persons, it spreads to others too. To prevent that we have decided that any symptomatic persons undergoing the test at government or private labs would be given a medical kit comprising of zinc and vitamin tablets, kabasura kudineer and 3-ply masks” he said. Anyone with fever, throat paint, loss of smell or taste, diarrhoea, and other symptoms will be given the kit.





To remove the delay in communication of the test results, the commissioner said it would be communicated to the patients through the Corporation’s medical team at the zonal level. “Immediately after the results, a medical team would visit the residence of patients who are aged below 60 years for primary screening. In the case of mild symptoms, the patient would be advised to home isolate,” he said, adding that those patients who have to undergo further blood tests and x-ray would be taken to a screening centre. “If the patient does not have the facility to quarantine at the home, they should make use of COVID care centres,” he said.





Bedi also said trainee doctors would be appointed on a contract basis at zonal level to provide telecounselling to the patients in home quarantine twice a day. “We are planning to engage 200 trainee doctors,” he said.