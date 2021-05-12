Many frontline workers yet to get 2nd dose

Chennai :

A total of 7.91 lakh healthcare workers and 9.12 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated against in the State but about 40 per cent of the healthcare workers and 60 per cent of the frontline workers in the State are yet to get the second jab.





The unavailability of Covaxin for the second shot due to shortage has been one of the major concerns. State health department officials said the shortage occurred due to a delay in consignments from the Centre. Many vaccine centres had to be shut till they were restocked. “There were rumours concerning both the vaccines that led to slow pickup of Covaxin earlier and then many of them believed that delaying the vaccine would be more effective,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





Private-sector employees under the categories of healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated by employers but were unable to arrange for the second dose.





Meanwhile, there is no clarity on starting the vaccination for people above the age of 18 years who have registered on the COWIN portal as they are yet to get a slot in government facilities. “The State health department has encouraged the healthcare workers and frontline workers to get vaccinated and as the pickup was slow. The vaccination slots are being opened and the online registration will also be streamlined shortly,” said director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam.