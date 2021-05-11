Chennai corpn to give medical kits to symptomatic patients at time of testing

Chennai :

A decision to adopt the new strategy was taken at the meeting of the zonal level organising officials committee presided over by the Municipal Administration additional chief secretary Harmander Singh in the presence of Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. With the increasing demand for oxygen beds, the corporation has decided to install oxygen concentrators at 19 covid care centre to treat Covid patients with mild symptoms. The number of oxygen beds would vary from 30 to 40 according to the number of beds at the care centres.





Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bedi said that the new strategy would come into force from Wednesday to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus. “If a symptomatic person undergoes RT-PCR test, it will take two days to get the result. Meanwhile, if the person continues to be in contact with multiple persons, it spreads to others too. To prevent that we have decided that any symptomatic people undergoing RT-PCR test at the government or the private labs would be given a medical kit comprising of zinc, vitamin and kabasura kudineer and 3-ply masks. It will prevent the person health from deteriorating,” he said. A person who has a fever, throat paint, loss of smell, loss of taste, diarrhoea, and other symptoms will be given medicinal kits.





To remove the delay in the communication of the test results, the commissioner said that the test result henceforth would be communicated to the patients through the corporation’s medical team at the zonal level. “Immediately after the results, a medical team would visit the residence of the patient who is aged below 60 years to carry out primary screening such as oxygen level and co-morbidities. In the case of mild symptoms, the patient would be advised to quarantine at home itself,” he said, adding that those patients who have to undergo further blood tests and x-ray would be taken to the screen centre and as per the doctor advice they would be quarantined at the home or sent to a covid care centre or undergo treatment at the hospital. “If the patients could not facility to quarantine at the home, they should make use of the covid care centres,” he said.





Bedi also said that trainee doctors would be appointed on a contract basis at the corporation zonal level to provide tele-counselling to the patients at the home quarantine twice a day. “We are planning to engage 200 trainee doctors to provide tele-counselling,” he said.