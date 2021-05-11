Tue, May 11, 2021

AIADMK cadre booked for violating norms

Published: May 11,202106:42 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Royapettah police on Monday booked around 250 AIADMK cadre for violating lockdown norms by gathering in large numbers in front of the party headquarters on Monday.

Police trying to clear the crowd outside party HQ
Police trying to clear the crowd outside party HQ
Chennai: Though officials did not reveal the Sections, they confirmed that a case has been registered. On the first day of the total lockdown on Monday, a huge number of AIADMK cadre gathered at the party headquarters. As per the restrictions imposed during the two-week complete lockdown that started on Monday, no gathering of any kind is allowed. Not only was this norm violated, social distancing norm was not observed and many who were present at the party office did not even wear masks.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations