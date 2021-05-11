AIADMK cadre booked for violating norms

Royapettah police on Monday booked around 250 AIADMK cadre for violating lockdown norms by gathering in large numbers in front of the party headquarters on Monday.
Chennai: Though officials did not reveal the Sections, they confirmed that a case has been registered. On the first day of the total lockdown on Monday, a huge number of AIADMK cadre gathered at the party headquarters. As per the restrictions imposed during the two-week complete lockdown that started on Monday, no gathering of any kind is allowed. Not only was this norm violated, social distancing norm was not observed and many who were present at the party office did not even wear masks.
