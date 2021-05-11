HC directs State to evolve Plan B for O2 shortage

In the light of the present shortage in allocation of medical oxygen when compared to the rising need of the State, the Madras High Court on Monday stressed the necessary need for the State government to think of a plan ‘B’ in installing oxygen generators.

Chennai : Pointing out that oxygen generators have been set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation at short notice at some places, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “This avenue must be explored, as also indicated in the previous order.” Chief Justice Banerjee stressed, “If, as the experts suggest, a third wave may be in the offing, it is necessary to be over-prepared and not require the resources being put to use rather than being unprepared and rue for not having garnered additional resources. The object of the exercise is to prepare for the worst and hope that the worst does not hit us.” The bench while passing orders on a suo motu plea to check the State’s preparedness in handling the raging second wave said, “The reports filed on behalf of the State indicate augmentation of beds, particularly oxygenated beds.”