Docs seek dedicated facility as 2nd wave claims 10 healthcare workers

Chennai :

The second wave has so far claimed 10 doctors and nurses in the State. The latest was Dr Shanmugapriya, a 32-year-old who was posted at Anupanady Primary Healthcare Centre on COVID, who died on Saturday. She was eight months pregnant and did not take the vaccine.





Two nurses, 52-year-old Prema from Vellore Government Hospital and 34-year-old Indhra from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai also died due to the infection recently. Sources said they too were also not vaccinated.





“Doctors and nurses who are pregnant, and those who have severe comorbidities should not be posted on COVID duty as they have a higher risk of infection. A dedicated facility for the treatment of frontline workers and healthcare workers will be helpful for prioritised treatment and care,” said Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality. Healthcare workers have also requested adequate time for quarantine after duty, as most of them are overworked due to sharp increase in cases in the recent weeks.





“We are doing additional temporary postings of nurses and doctors to cater to the demand for more healthcare workers, which would be able to reduce the burden on the existing staff,” said Dr Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education.