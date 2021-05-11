New Corpn Commissioner meets volunteers, field workers

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, Bedi met the workers attached to the Central Region of the civic body. “Apart from that, he visited the COVID care centre in Jawahar Engineering College in Kodambakkam zone and inspected the treatment and facilities, including food, given to the patients. He also met fever survey workers,” the official said.





After conducting inspection at the college, the new commissioner visited Chennai Trade Center in Nandambakkam, where work is ongoing to install oxygen supported beds. “Work is in the final stage at the Chennai Trade Center and facilities to store oxygen. The centre will start functioning in a few days,” the official added.