Police set up help desk for clarifications

Chennai :

Be it a general query on the movement of persons or anything specific such as e-registration or assistance for senior citizens and women staying alone, movement of oxygen tankers and cylinders, transport of essential commodities and guidance to buy Remdesivir, the help desk can be contacted.





The help desk will function around the clock and will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner-level officer and team. The emergency numbers are 94981 81236/81239.





Meanwhile, the first day of total lockdown went down peacefully without major hindrances on Monday.





As many as 10,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure that people do not step out unnecessarily. Vehicles were checked at 200 points by law and order police and another 118 points by traffic police. The flyovers were closed for vehicle movement and the police had been instructed by senior officials to be polite to motorists even if they had violated the lockdown.