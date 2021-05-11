11 L in city got 1st dose, 4.76 L received both

Chennai :

As per the data available with the city Corporation, at least 11,34,578 persons took their first dose in the city, while 4,76,039 have received both doses. Of the total, 11,80,164 took Covishield and 4,30,453 took Covaxin. The highest number of vaccination has been achieved in Anna Nagar and Teynampet, where close to 2 lakh persons took the shot.





According to a Corporation official, 16,10,617 persons have been administered vaccines (first or second shot) till Monday evening. “On Monday alone, 15,198 got vaccinated in the city,” the official said.





Of the total number of vaccinations on Monday, 12,285 took Covishield and 2,913 Covaxin. Despite the number of vaccinations achieved on Monday being higher than the number achieved last week, the official said that the number of persons taking vaccines has reduced due to complete lockdown. It may be noted that those venturing out to get vaccines will be allowed as per the government order.





On May 3 (Monday), 11,799 persons were inoculated and on April 26, 37,413. The number of vaccinated persons crossed 10 lakh on April 14 and it took nearly a month to inoculate 6 lakh persons, owing to the shortage in the supply.





Meanwhile, several private hospitals in the city that were administering vaccines on a payment basis have stopped vaccination and are directing residents to Corporation facilities. “Due to the non-availability of vaccines, we had to turn away residents. We do not have stocks even for the second doses,” a representative of a private hospital said.





Vaccines are being administered at around 250 Chennai Corporation and government hospitals apart from 150 private hospitals.