Gutsy duo to head State CB-CID, DVAC

Chennai :

Md Shakeel Akhter, DGP, Training has been transferred and posted as the new DGP of CB-CID in the place of Prateep V Philip. A 1989-batch IPS officer, Shakeel has served the State police in different capacities and led the special team that shot dead the dreaded Al Umma activist Imam Ali and his supporters in Bengaluru in 2002. He is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.





P Kandaswamy, special DGP, Administration will be the new Director, Vigilance and Anti Corruption. It was a team led by Kandaswamy in 2010, when he was DIG in CBI, that arrested BJP’s Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in Gujarat. An IPS from the 1989 batch from Tamil Nadu cadre, he also cracked Rs 375 crore SNC-Lavalin scam in which present Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an accused.





Among other postings, M Ravi, ADGP, STF has been asked to assume the office of ADGP, Administration while C Eswaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence has been posted as IG, Internal Security. NZ Asiammal, DIG, Technical Services, will be the new DIG, Intelligence.





P Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, has been transferred and posted as the SP, Special Branch, CID.





S Saravanan, Principal, Police Recruitment School, Thoothukudi posted as the new SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit.





R Thirunavukkarasu, DC, Mylapore has been transferred and posted as SP, Security Branch CID -I. P Saminathan, DC, Modern Control Room will be SP, Security Branch CID - II.