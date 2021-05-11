TN’s coastal districts to be hotter by 2-3 degree Celsius in next two days

Chennai :

“From May 11 to May 13, the prevailing maximum temperature in the coastal and adjoining inner districts will increase to 2 to 3 degree Celsius due to the possibility of gusts from west to northwest,” said a release from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





According to officials, as relative humidity is expected to be between 50 to 90 per cent, the perceived maximum temperature in coastal and adjoining districts will be higher by four to five degrees Celsius.





Over the next 48 hours, the skies are expected to be partially cloudy in Chennai, with maximum temperature of 36 degree C and minimum of 28 degree C.





A coastal warning was issued for fishermen till May 14. “Hurricane force winds of up to 40-50 kmph are expected off the coast of Kerala. A low pressure area will form in the south eastern Arabian Sea and the Maldives on May 14 due to the atmospheric circulation of up to 3.1 km in the central southern Arabian Sea and the adjoining Indian Ocean,” it said. Fishermen were requested not to venture into sea and to return from deep sea.