After 30 mths, DVAC registers case in money seizure case

Chennai :

The curious case happened in Madurai where the sleuths carried out a raid in the office of city engineer in Madurai corporation in November 2018 and the case was registered last week.





There was a delay in getting approval from the competent authority to register the case, DVAC claimed in the FIR.





The DVAC team had seized a total of Rs 2.51 lakh unaccounted cash from the office of city engineer S Arasu and his subordinates on November 2, 2018. Rs 2.07 lakh was seized from the chamber of Arasu alone. Other suspects in the case are MP Manoharan, assistant executive engineer, Bala Gurunathan, technical assistant and R Chandra Mohan, data entry operator.





The DVAC received approval from municipal administration and the water supply department only in March this year to register a case against the suspects, though the raids were carried out in November 2018.





DVAC has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against all four suspects. The raids were carried out based on inputs that the officers had been receiving kickbacks and Deepavali gifts from contractors and others.