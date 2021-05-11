Gold granules worth Rs 1.2 cr smuggled as soft drink powder

Chennai :

Chennai Air Customs busted a new modus operandi by seizing gold granules in an instant drink mix which arrived in a postal parcel for the first time. Based on intelligence that smugglers may resort to smuggling of gold in postal mode, a high alert was maintained at Foreign Post Office.





One postal parcel which arrived from Dubai a few days ago was intercepted at FPO on suspicion of containing gold. The parcel was declared to contain seeds and addressed to a Chennai based person. On cut opening the parcel, four big containers, 2.5 kg each, of Tang Orange instant drink mix were found inside along with packets of white oats and chocolates. On examination, the containers were found to be unusually heavy. On opening, the containers were found with original aluminium foil lids but on cut opening the lids, gold granules mixed with orange powder were found inside. The gold granules were then segregated from the orange powder mix by using a sieve.





A total of 2.5 kilograms of gold granules, valued at Rs 1.2 crore were recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Searches were carried out and it was found that the address of the receiver has been misused. The role of the postal staff is being investigated and further inquiry is on.