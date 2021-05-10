Growth rate of new cases sees jump in extended zones

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, among the 15 zones, Manali has the highest growth rate with 15.5 per cent followed by Tiruvottiyur (14.9 per cent). In the week that ended on May 2, Manali had -4.8 per cent growth rate. Negative growth implies the decreasing trend in the number of new cases.





Meanwhile, in a positive sign, the growth rate of new cases is coming down in the city when compared to last week. As of May 2, the city recorded 4.2 per cent growth rate, which has now come down to 3.8 per cent. During the last week of March, Chennai recorded 7.9 per cent growth rate.





However, all zones had positive growth rate while Manali, Tiruvottiyur and Tondiarpet had negative growth rate on May 2.





Royapuram and Teynampet have the lowest growth rate of new cases with 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.





On Saturday, the civic body tested 33,406 samples, which is the highest number tested till date. As per the data, five zones have more than 3,000 active cases and three zones have more than 2,000 zones.