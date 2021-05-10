For coronavirus patients, road to hosp a perilous one

Chennai :

Now, even ambulances are hard to find, which leaves patients heading for screening or testing with two options: either wait for a minimum of 3-4 hours for an ambulance to pick them up or go to hospitals on other vehicles like autorickshaws, taxis or even public transport, which in turn increases the risk of the pandemic spreading further.





Ranjani, a 38-year-old, was admitted to a private hospital after RT-PCR test result returned positive. But the waiting period was very long when she tried to get an ambulance from GVK EMRI, while private ambulances asked her to pay a stiff Rs 5,000 for less than 8 km. Finally, she had to take an autorickshaw to go to the hospital. But her travails were not over, as she was asked to get a CT scan done at a private facility.





“The hospital authorities said they cannot arrange an ambulance. So we had to take an auto to reach a private laboratory for CT scan. After about 5-6 hours, we were able to collect the scan report and reach the hospital again after taking about 3-4 autos,” Ranjani recalled.





When asked about the shortage of private ambulances that has exacerbated the situation, R Shankar, owner of a private ambulance service, said they often have to wait for 4-5 hours if they go to government hospitals. “But a 10 litre oxygen cylinder that we carry doesn’t last that long. Also, many who are in serious condition die on board our ambulances, so we do not take the responsibility if they do not have confirmed beds,” Shankar said.





Hailing an autorickshaw is equally difficult these days, as auto drivers often refuse to take COVID patients or their attendants fearing the viral infection. “I reject trips that have hospitals as pickup or drop point. It is very risky for us because we don’t know who carries the infection. But we also don’t have any other means to earn a livelihood,” said an auto driver.





Another risk involved in COVID patients travelling by taxis and autos is that it not only makes the drivers vulnerable to catching the infection but also the passengers who use these vehicles subsequently.





According to executives from GVK EMRI, who operates the 108 ambulance service, it is the delay in bed allocation that leads to delay in attending to patients. “Bed allocation takes time at all hospitals due to the high number of cases for triage management. There are elderly patients and ones whose condition is severe; some even die on their way to the hospital. We are ensuring that there are adequate number of vehicles and oxygen supply to deal with the increase in cases,” said Balaji Premnath, marketing head, GVK EMRI.