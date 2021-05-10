Ministers in charge of 14 TN districts for corona control

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu are in charge of Chennai, while Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan will coordinate work in Chengalpattu, Milk and Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar will oversee Tiruvallur, Public Works Minister EV Velu Kancheepuram.





Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani and Forests Minister K Ramachandran (Coimbatore); Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (Madurai); Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan and Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan (Thoothukudi); Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji (Salem). Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Tiruchy); Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu (Tirunelveli); Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy (Erode); Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan (Tirupur), Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi (Vellore), Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan (Villupuram) are the other Ministers. Meanwhile, SS Sivasankar, Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes, on Sunday, tested positive for COVID and so could not attend the first cabinet meeting. He is in home quarantine.