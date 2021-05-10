Tackling virus: IAS officers named to man nodal command centre

Chennai :

The Unified Command Centre (UCC) under these officers will act as the nodal point for government and private hospitals and especially for critically ill patients who require oxygen. The oxygen requirements in private hospitals will be coordinated through UCC with the support of the State Drug Controller.





According to the order, Dr Darez Ahamed, mission director of National Health Mission, has been appointed the overall coordinator of UCC. K Nanthakumar, secretary, TNPSC, has been appointed the nodal officer for State oxygen monitoring and emergency response.





Nanthakumar will coordinate with Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) in all issues related to liquid medical oxygen and liaise with private hospitals for their oxygen requirements. S Uma, Additional Collector (Development), Chennai, will be the nodal officer for bed management in both government and private hospitals.





S Vineet, Joint MD, Tangedco, will be the nodal officer for inspections and he will be assisted by two other IAS officers. KP Karthikeyan, Executive Director, TIDCO, will be the nodal officer for major government medical college hospitals and R Alagumeena, GM, TANFINET, will be the nodal officer for maintaining the quality and responsiveness of the war room.