Sunday’s last-minute shoppers did not panic like in last year

Chennai :

The residents said there was no panic among them unlike what they felt last year when lockdown was imposed for the first time, while traders said there were a lot more online orders this time.





“Last year, we had people standing in queue for hours outside our store. But this time, many of them have opted to order groceries online. Those coming in person show a lot more restraint, probably because they’ve had two days to prepare. Panic buying has decreased significantly because people know from their experience last year that items will be easily available,” said Boja, who runs a grocery store in Shenoy Nagar.





According to traders, most customers bought items like rice and grains as well as specific branded cooking items in large quantities. A large number of customers opted for door delivery to avoid the possible crowding owing to the impending shutdown.





The residents are viewing the lockdown with mixed feeling of hope and despair, as the events from last year are seemingly repeating. Although the lockdown has been imposed only for two weeks, many are worried that it could be extended subsequently.