Corpn to run 112 special bus services for conservancy workers

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation sources, 112 services would be operated as special services for the conservancy workers. As per government order, bus services for the public in the city have been suspended throughout the lockdown period. A total of 99 buses will be operated from 5.15 am to 5.30 am and they will connect major areas. In addition to the morning services, 13 night services will be operated from 8.15 pm.





“Special buses will transport the workers to their workplaces and take them back home. They can travel for free in the special buses. The buses will be operated from May 10 to May 24,” a source said.





It may be noted that the civic body had operated special buses for the conservancy workers during the complete lockdown in 2020.





“As the conservancy workers are from the economically poor background and most of them are using buses, the arrangement is much welcomed. They can move around without any interruption from the police due to the special bus services,” S Mahalakshmi, a conservancy worker said.





However, during the 2020 lockdown, some conservancy workers had to pedal to work for several kilometres as the buses are operated from the areas where a higher number of workers reside. There are more than 20,000 conservancy workers in the city.





“Despite the pandemic, we have to work otherwise the situation will become worse,” she said.