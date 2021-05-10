Waive Slum Board tenement dues, demand activists

Chennai :

Venessa Peter of IRCDUC said that several families in these tenements have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. “The government should waive off rents, installments and maintenance charges for a certain period. This would help the poor families, who have been resettled from city slums,” she said.





As per the rules, the tenants of the TNSCB tenements should pay the cost of the construction as monthly installment or rent. After the amount is paid off in installment, the sale deed of the apartment would be handed over to the tenant.





“Almost all the families there are working in unorganised sectors and lost income. The Board will collect fine amounts if tenants fail to pay the charges for three consecutive months,” she said.





Pointing out an assessment that her organisation had conducted in March, Venessa also requested the government to reach out to the homeless persons who do not have ration cards.





“Around 41 per cent of the families and individuals in city who are homeless do not have ration card either in Chennai or in any other location. Hence, they will not be able to access the relief announced by the government. Also, 49 per cent of those who are homeless do not have access to health insurance schemes,” she pointed out.