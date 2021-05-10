Truck runs into funeral procession on GST Road, brings traffic to standstill

Chennai :

While eight men sustained injuries in the incident, tension prevailed as the body of the deceased fell on the road.





It all started when the kin of the deceased were bursting crackers on GST Road during the procession. One of the crackers fell on a bike proceeding towards Tindivanam, and the vehicle caught fire.





In the melee, a truck coming from Chengalpattu towards Villupuram ran amok and rammed the vehicle of the funeral procession. The vehicle fell upside down and the body fell on the road. Eight men who participated in the procession sustained injuries in the accident. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Madhuranthagam and three of them were transferred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.





The traffic came to a standstill on GST road for over an hour due to the incident. Since Sunday was the last day public transport was allowed between the districts ahead of the total lockdown that comes into effect from Monday, there was a heavy traffic flow on GST Road with many leaving for their respective towns from Chennai.